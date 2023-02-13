Drake Asks Judge To Shut Down XXXTentacion's Murder Suspects From Deposing Him
Drake filed a motion this week in an effort to stop a court order demanding he sits for a deposition in connection to rapper XXXTentacion’s ongoing murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just days after Drake was ordered to sit for the deposition interview, his attorney – Bradford Cohen – reportedly filed the motion requesting the judge overseeing XXX’s murder trial set the subpoena and deposition order aside.
According to the motion filed on Monday, Cohen argued the subpoena served to Drake was “procedurally defective” because the notice failed to provide details on how the 36-year-old rapper’s deposition would be conducted.
Drake’s lawyer also claimed defense attorney Mauricio Padilla, who is representing one of the suspects in the case and requested the deposition be ordered against Drake, failed to put the ZOOM link for the Canadian rapper’s deposition under seal and therefore “compromised” Drake’s privacy and security.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Graham – was ordered to sit for a deposition scheduled for later this month on Friday after Padilla persuaded the judge to call Drake as a witness in connection to XXX’s June 2018 murder.
“If deponent Aubrey Drake Graham does not appear to deposition he must appear before this court on Monday Feb. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST so the court can determine why he should not be held in contempt,” the motion ordering Drake to appear for the deposition read.
According to Padilla’s opening arguments when XXXTentacion’s murder trial started on February 7, Drake and XXX were involved in an alleged feud when the late rapper was murdered on June 18, 2018 after leaving a motorcycle store in Pompano Beach, Florida.
“If anyone tries to kill me it was [Drake],” XXX wrote four months before his murder, according to a February 2018 Instagram post cited by Padilla during the trial. “I’m snitching right now.”
Padilla also claimed Drake has “consistently written lyrics…that the defense believes relates to the decedent” – including one series of lines published by Drake in November 2022.
“I never put no prices on the beef until we end this s---/I pay half a million for his soul, he my nemesis,” Padilla also cited.
Per the motion filed by Drake’s lawyer on Monday, the rapper also argued his name has not surfaced in any investigative files connected to XXX’s murder trial and there is no evidence Drake has “any relevant knowledge” pertaining to the case.
Drake’s lawyer also argued it is “unreasonable” for the rapper to sit for a deposition, and any attempts to do so are nothing more than a desperate effort to "add more layers of celebrity and notoriety to a tragic and unfortunate event."