'Millionaire Matchmaker' Host Patti Stanger Admits To Using Controversial Diabetes Drug To Lose Weight
Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger talked about being one of the many celebrities turning to a controversial diabetes drug in order to lose weight.
RadarOnline.com has learned the unapologetic TV personality was candid about trying out Semaglutide, a drug long marketed as Ozempic for Type 2 diabetes and recently approved as Wegovy to treat obesity.
Both drugs are listed on the FDA's website as "currently in shortage" due to the influx of demand.
"Like there are, there are girls in Hollywood that are skinny minis," she said during an appearance on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, revealing there are constantly new fads on the market to have women looking and feeling their best.
"I'm on the shot too. You wanna talk about it? Well, I was the first one I was written in up in the Wall Street Journal when they had the article," Stanger explained.
Stanger previously labeled it "the Hollywood drug," revealing the word of its results had already spread to people in her inner circle.
"When the story broke, I was the person they called because Andy Cohen said on Twitter, how come everybody's showing up 20 pounds lighter? What's going on?" she told Yontef.
"We talked about Ozempic," she said. "I'm gonna tell you the truth. I went on Semaglutide, which is the ingredient in Ozempic. So, my doctor does it where you get the vial and you can go up and down [how much you're taking]."
"I got the worst acid reflux," she said. "And I was not feeling good. So, I stopped three weeks in. I waited, and all my hairdresser friends went on Mounjaro. Mounjaro lowers the cholesterol. Mounjaro basically burns the fat."
"I'm not diabetic, but I do take a sugar pill twice a day to keep my sugar down," she added. "So my doctor recommended it and she said, I'll give you the vial of Tirzepatide, which is the ingredient. And I started at 15. So next week I'll go to 20. I am not nauseous like everybody else."
At this time, the use of Ozempic among people who are relatively healthy has not been studied and is not supported by scientific evidence, according to the Wall Street Journal. Plus, some have noticed instant weight gain when they stop taking the drug.
A registered dietitian and CEO of NY Nutrition Group said that when people stop using Ozempic, "you lose that feeling of fullness, that benefit of not being as hungry. And now your hunger signals and cues can become a lot stronger."
Anthony Anderson recently spoke out about the weight loss trend in Tinseltown also gaining traction on TikTok. The You People actor was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002 and said the drug flying off the shelves is a cause for concern.
"It's creating a shortage for those of us who need the medicine that we need and not for weight loss issues, but for our health," he said, adding that "hopefully, this trend will stop."