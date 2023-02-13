'Millionaire Matchmaker' Host Patti Stanger Admits To Using Controversial Diabetes Drug To Lose Weight

"We talked about Ozempic," she said. "I'm gonna tell you the truth. I went on Semaglutide, which is the ingredient in Ozempic. So, my doctor does it where you get the vial and you can go up and down [how much you're taking]."

"I got the worst acid reflux," she said. "And I was not feeling good. So, I stopped three weeks in. I waited, and all my hairdresser friends went on Mounjaro. Mounjaro lowers the cholesterol. Mounjaro basically burns the fat."

"I'm not diabetic, but I do take a sugar pill twice a day to keep my sugar down," she added. "So my doctor recommended it and she said, I'll give you the vial of Tirzepatide, which is the ingredient. And I started at 15. So next week I'll go to 20. I am not nauseous like everybody else."