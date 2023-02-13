Vladimir Putin Ally Calls For Missile Attack Striking London's Parliament In Unhinged Rant Against Western Nations' Support For Ukraine
A Russian state TV host known for being a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a missile attack striking London's parliament in a bold-faced rant against Western nations' support for Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Can't we finally strike at London? What is the problem?" the Russia-1 host unleashed during his Solovyov Live show.
One of the clips from the segment has been making its rounds online with subtitles by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
"No, no, no — only at military targets. Well, at the parliament, too," the propagandist continued.
Solovyov spoke out against those arming Ukraine, thus allowing it to strike territory that Russia claims but is not recognized by the West.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Well, they're going to give planes [to Ukraine] to strike deep into Russia's territory. At the same time, they cunningly say: 'No, well, we just don't recognize Crimea as Russia,'" he went on.
"You will now determine what Russia is for you? Not the people in Russia will determine it, not a referendum, not a vote, but you will determine what Russia is for us?" he added.
"In this case we will not recognize at all—for us then there is no England at all," Solovyov said during his rant. "No France. No Germany. Instead, there are Nazi states united by hatred for everything Russian."
He declared, "And so, let's get serious. Do they think there are no red lines? OK. Well, let's show them that there are no more red lines. Let's strike! So that the fist would ring."
- Birth Tourism: Pregnant Russians Fleeing To Argentina In Desperate Bid To Give Birth & Secure Citizenship
- Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated
- Vladimir Putin Gifts Fur Coats To The Wives Of Fallen Russian Soldiers As Compensation For Their Husbands' Deaths In Ukraine
Next week will mark one year since Putin launched his military attack on February 24, 2022.
A British defense intelligence assessment recently determined that Russia had suffered its highest rate of casualties since the first week of the invasion.
"The mean average for the last seven days was 824 casualties per day," it claimed, citing the uptick is likely caused due to a range of factors including lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources across the front.
Meanwhile, Ukraine also continues to suffer a high attrition rate.