Vladimir Putin Ally Calls For Missile Attack Striking London's Parliament In Unhinged Rant Against Western Nations' Support For Ukraine

"Well, they're going to give planes [to Ukraine] to strike deep into Russia's territory. At the same time, they cunningly say: 'No, well, we just don't recognize Crimea as Russia,'" he went on.

"You will now determine what Russia is for you? Not the people in Russia will determine it, not a referendum, not a vote, but you will determine what Russia is for us?" he added.

"In this case we will not recognize at all—for us then there is no England at all," Solovyov said during his rant. "No France. No Germany. Instead, there are Nazi states united by hatred for everything Russian."

He declared, "And so, let's get serious. Do they think there are no red lines? OK. Well, let's show them that there are no more red lines. Let's strike! So that the fist would ring."