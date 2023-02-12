Your tip
Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Source: MEGA
Feb. 12 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.

Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.

Source: MEGA

Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still under his regime.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a forum of foreign diplomats that he didn't believe the war would end if Putin was “still alive."

Kondratiuk said: "A person who has been in power for a long time, any tyrant, tries to take additional measures for his own security."

Rumors have been spreading of Putin using stand-ins for public events for several months now and many have wondered if the Russian leader was even still alive.

An ex-Russian spy spoke with Daily Star where he predicted that Putin would flee Russia within the next two years to save his own neck.

Source: MEGA
Ukrainian General Kyrylo Budanov also said Putin employed lookalikes who had undergone plastic surgery.

"We know specifically about three people who keep appearing, but how many there are, we don’t know," he said.

Vladimir Putin

Radar learned about a number of documents media watchdog Roskomnadzor obtained, claiming that a secret team was formed to shield the ridicule from the public from Putin. This includes blocking material online that refer to the stout diplomat as a "dwarf," "crab," and a "Hitler wannabe."

Source: MEGA

Russia's military has been recently facing the highest amount of casualties since the first weeks of the invasion, although the death toll varies depending on who is asked.

According to U.S. generals, there have been roughly 100,000 casualties on both sides of the conflict.

