Secret Team Tasked With Protecting Putin From Mockery & Memes Portraying Russian Leader As Dwarf, Crab Or 'Hitler Wannabe'

A secret team has been assigned to shield Vladimir Putin's public image online, working "tirelessly to crack down on the online dissent" against the Russian president.

RadarOnline.com has learned media watchdog Roskomnadzor had a number of documents showing that thousands of employees are tasked with blocking material that disparages Putin, including memes that portray him as a "dwarf," "crab," or a "Hitler wannabe" as he continues to be a polarizing figure amid his war against Ukraine.