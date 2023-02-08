'Strong Indications' Vladimir Putin Supplied Missile System That Shot Down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 In 2014, Killing 298 Passengers
International investigators found there are “strong indications” Vladimir Putin provided the missile system that shot down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly seven years after flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine on July 17, 2014, investigators found that Putin likely provided the BUK-TELAR missile system to Donetsk People's Republic separatists.
The plane, which crashed and resulted in all 298 passengers losing their lives, was traveling from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia when it was struck above eastern Ukraine.
Russia has denied any involvement in the incident, although the Joint Investigation Team made up of six countries probing the 2014 crash announced on Wednesday Putin was likely responsible.
“There are strong indications that the Russian president decided on supplying the BUK-TELAR to the [Donetsk People's Republic] separatists,” the joint team’s statement read.
But despite the “strong indications” Putin supplied the BUK-TELAR missile system that led to the crash of MH17, investigators announced they were suspending the probe due to a lack of evidence allowing the team to launch prosecutions against Putin and Russia.
“The investigation has now reached its limit,” Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer announced. “All leads have been exhausted.”
The end of the Joint Investigation Team’s probe comes three months after a Dutch court convicted two Russians and one Ukrainian rebel of shooting down the Boeing 777 seven years ago this July.
One Russian was acquitted of the charges against him, and it is unclear whether the three men found guilty will serve their sentences.
The 298 passengers killed in the crash on July 17, 2014 included 196 Dutch residents, 43 Malaysians and 38 Australians.
According to Daily Mail, the Joint Investigation Team will continue to probe the crew of the BUK-TELAR missile system as well as those who ordered the system to be deployed in Ukraine.
“The indications for close ties between the leadership of the Donetsk People's Republic and Russian government officials raise questions about their involvement in the deployment [of the missile]” the team added in their statement on Wednesday.
The team also cited phone calls between the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and “high-ranking Russian government officials” that were intercepted in the summer of 2014.
The Dutch and Ukrainian governments are also reportedly in the process of suing Russia in the European Court of Human Rights over its suspected role in the downing of MH17 and the deaths of the 298 passengers.