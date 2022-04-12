'Tens Of Thousands Of People' Likely Killed In Mariupol Following 'Chemical Weapons' Attack By Russian Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently spoke out to suggest “tens of thousands of people” have most likely been killed in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after Vladimir Putin and his Russian forces allegedly conducted chemical weapon attacks, torture, and executions against the city’s people in an effort to claim Mariupol as their own.

According to Daily Star, Zelenskyy addressed South Korean lawmakers in a video on Monday in which he highlighted the immense destruction and killing the city of Mariupol has seen since Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24.