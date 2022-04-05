'Torture Chamber' & Other Russian Atrocities Revealed After Ukrainian Forces Take Back City Of Bucha
Following the recent liberation of Bucha by Ukrainian forces, citizens who found themselves stuck in the Ukrainian city amid Russia’s month-long occupation are now coming out in droves to reveal the horrors and atrocities they were forced to witness by the previously occupying and invading enemy soldiers.
According to Daily Mail, the atrocities that took place in Bucha include one Ukrainian having his cheek cut out before being shot to death, another Ukrainian citizen being burnt to death before being partially buried, and even an alleged “torture chamber” found inside a children’s hospital that reportedly contained the remains of at least five Ukrainian citizens who were shot to death with their hands still tied behind their backs.
The horrific revelations of what took place in Bucha in the month that it was occupied by Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces come following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the city on Monday where he surveyed just what took place leading up to the city’s recent liberation.
“We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children,” Zelenskyy said while speaking the streets of Bucha on Monday. “Dead people have been found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.”
Bucha was reportedly first taken by the Russian forces in early March in their efforts to take over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Then, early last week, Putin’s forces started withdrawing from Bucha after they realized they were not going to take Kyiv.
Within hours, Ukrainian soldiers from Kyiv officially took back Bucha, which is when these atrocities committed by the Russian soldiers first started coming to light.
Beyond the blatant murder, burning of bodies, and torture chambers, other Bucha civilians have since shared their own accounts of what they witnessed and experienced in the month their city was occupied by Putin’s forces.
One citizen recently revealed that the occupying Russian troops shot his 89-year-old neighbor while she was laying in her bed.
“They did not say why they had shot her,” Sergei Malyk recently recalled regarding the incident that took place on March 25, just days before the Russian troops withdrew from the city. “It is difficult to think of a reason…A lot of the killings here make no sense, they killed other old people like her, and young boys and girls.”
Another Buchan citizen named Taras Shevchenko has since recalled a similar story regarding an elderly man who, after being stopped by Russian soldiers in the street with his wife, was shot dead for providing an “aggressive” answer to one of the Russians’ questions.
“To the woman they said: 'You just keep walking,’” Shevchenko recently shared. “She rushed to her husband and started crying, and they said: 'If you want to lie next to him, we can shoot you too.' She told them she needed to take the body, but they said: 'No, just keep walking.' And she kept on walking, crying and walking.'”
As Radar reported, these are just a handful of the atrocities committed by Putin and his forces – not only in Bucha, but across the entire nation of Ukraine following their invasion on February 24.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the horrific stories being shared regarding Russia’s treatment of Ukrainian civilians, there have been calls for Putin to be forced to appear before a tribune to face a trial for his numerous war crimes.
"As citizens from across the world, we urgently call on you to hold Putin and his accomplices personally accountable for their illegal invasion of Ukraine by creating a new Special Tribunal for the punishment of the crime of aggression,” a petition, titled “Put Putin on Trial,” reads.
"We also call on you to fully support the International Criminal Court's separate investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine,” the petition continues, which has since garnered more than 1.5 million signatures and is now seeking at least 2 million total. "There will never be peace without such accountability - we are counting on you."