'Torture Chamber' & Other Russian Atrocities Revealed After Ukrainian Forces Take Back City Of Bucha

Following the recent liberation of Bucha by Ukrainian forces, citizens who found themselves stuck in the Ukrainian city amid Russia’s month-long occupation are now coming out in droves to reveal the horrors and atrocities they were forced to witness by the previously occupying and invading enemy soldiers.

According to Daily Mail, the atrocities that took place in Bucha include one Ukrainian having his cheek cut out before being shot to death, another Ukrainian citizen being burnt to death before being partially buried, and even an alleged “torture chamber” found inside a children’s hospital that reportedly contained the remains of at least five Ukrainian citizens who were shot to death with their hands still tied behind their backs.