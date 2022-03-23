One Million Sign Petition Demanding Vladimir Putin Face 'Nuremberg-Style' Trial

The petition even goes so far as to compare the trial they are seeking for Putin to be like that of the Nazi Nuremberg trial in which more than 160 Nazi soldiers were convicted for actions during World War II and the Holocaust.

"As citizens from across the world, we urgently call on you to hold Putin and his accomplices personally accountable for their illegal invasion of Ukraine by creating a new Special Tribunal for the punishment of the crime of aggression,” the petition, titled “Put Putin on Trial,” reads.