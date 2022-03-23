Give Me My Money! Wendy Williams Demands Access To Her Bank Accounts In Shocking Video

"Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money,” Williams continued in her plea. “This is not right and you know this is not fair. And this guy named Bernie Young, I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you're no good."

Williams brought up how a "former doctor" had medical information about her that she had never received, yet it was sent to Schiller. "Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me," she went on.

On the other hand, a source told The Sun that Young was reached out to because Wells Fargo had named him as a trustworthy person to help Williams and were already asking the court to appoint a guardian before they would release any funds.