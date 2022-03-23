Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Reveals Talk Show Host Received 2 Blood Transfusions, Accuses Her Team of Attempting To Block Medical Professionals During Emergency

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is accusing her team of putting her in a life-or-death situation — where they allegedly refused to let her son Kevin Jr. allow medical professionals up to her apartment to treat her.

On Tuesday, Kevin Sr. took to Instagram Live to clear the air about a couple of things on his mind.

“When it comes to whatever narratives that might be spun out there, regarding me, my entire family, I want to first and foremost say I respect … I truly respect all I was able to experience with my ex-wife and what we were able to accomplish,” he said.