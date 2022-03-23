Bob Saget Told Crew He Was Suffering From Long-Term Covid Hours Before Death

"He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up," she claimed. "And [he said] that he had been sick the night before ... his hearing was off, and he had a sore throat. He was happy he had lozenges for the stage."

According to Cocci, Saget seemingly talked to himself before the show. "I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good but I'm ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.'"

She claimed by the time Saget took to the stage he "seemed okay."