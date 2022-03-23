He's Free! Notorious Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano Off Probation, 13 Years After Being Found Guilty In Celebrity Wiretapping Scheme

Hollywood's most notorious private investigator Anthony Pellicano is officially a free man. Radar spoke to Tinseltown's famous former fixer, who confirmed he's finally off probation, 13 years after being found guilty of wiretapping, racketeering, conspiracy, and wire fraud.

Pellicano tells us, his last day of probation was Tuesday, which also happened to be his 78th birthday. Pellicano's roster reportedly included a long list of A-listers, including Michael Jackson, Brad Grey, and super-agent Michael Ovitz.