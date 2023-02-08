TikToker Who Falsely Accused Professor Of University Of Idaho Murders Faces Doomsday Judgement After Blowing Off Defamation Lawsuit
The TikToker who accused a University of Idaho professor of being involved in the murders of four college students has blown off a defamation lawsuit over her claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents, TikTok star Ashley Guillard, who has the username Ashley Solves Mysteries, has failed to respond to Professor Rebecca Scofield’s lawsuit.
In a new filing, Scofield explained that she had served the TikTok star, but she had failed to respond in court. The court granted the professor’s motion for default.
The next step for Scofield will be to make a move for a default judgment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, as the manhunt for the murderer responsible for the University of Idaho murders, that took the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, Guillard pointed the blame at Scofield.
She said the professor had “been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G. [Kaylee Goncalves].”
“The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, plain and simple,” Scofield’s attorney Wendy J.Olson said. “What’s even worse is that these untrue statements create safety issues for the Professor and her family.”
“They also further compound the trauma that the families of the victims are experiencing and undermine law enforcement efforts to find the people responsible in order to provide answers to the families and the public,” the statement added. “Professor Scofield twice sent cease and desist letters to Ms. Guillard, but Ms. Guillard has continued to make false statements, knowing they are false.”
In response to the lawsuit, the TikTok star said, “I am not stopping” and questioned why the professor needed three lawyers to fight the case, “if she’s so innocent.”
The suit stated, “On or about November 28, 2022, Guillard posted six TikTok videos to her account in which she falsely stated that Professor Scofield, the chair of the history department, was responsible for the four students’ deaths,” the lawsuit said. “Two of the TikToks directly and falsely state that Professor Scofield ordered the execution of the four students. Three of the TikToks either falsely implied or directly stated that Professor Scofield had been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G.”
The lawsuit was filed before Idaho police took suspect Bryan Kohberger into custody for his alleged role in the murders.