All Hail The Tiger King: Reality Star Joe Exotic Plans to Announce Bid For 2024 Presidential Election From Federal Prison

Caged Tiger King Joe Exotic plans to officially claw his way into the 2024 Presidential race, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

In a handwritten letter from a federal penitentiary in Texas, where he is serving 22 years in a murder-for-hire plot to eliminate his archenemy Carole Baskin, the Netflix star told this outlet that he’s on a mission to clear his name.

“I will be announcing that I am running for President for 2024 in the next couple of weeks,” Joe, aka Joseph Maldonado, wrote in the one-page letter obtained by RadarOnline.com.