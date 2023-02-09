Vladimir Putin Is PANICKING, Expected To Flee Russia In Next Two Years To Save His Own Life
Vladimir Putin is expected to flee Russia as a result of his disastrous military campaign in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come nearly one full year after Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, one former agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service predicts the 70-year-old Russian leader will flee the nation in an effort to protect his own life.
That is the revelation shared this week by former Putin-loyalist-turned-war analyst Igor Strelkov, who predicted Putin will “panic” once the Russian leader’s war against Ukraine inevitably collapses.
"Only when the situation becomes critical," Strelkov said, according to Daily Star. “There are several ways [Putin] can vanish.”
“Apart from a sudden illness or an accident – but they all are in the future – this year or next year because the situation now is not so critical,” he continued. “Putin might have the desire to leave, to flee, to leave everything behind.”
“According to his psychological type, it is only in this situation that he will, most likely, panic and might simply try to get away to save his own life.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an escape plan dubbed “Noah’s Ark” was recently put in place to help Putin flee from Russia should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine.
Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter, revealed the Russian leader could escape to Argentina, Venezuela, the Central African Republic, or China if his life and position of power in Russia were threatened as a result of his failed military campaign.
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'Strong Indications' Vladimir Putin Supplied Missile System That Shot Down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 In 2014, Killing 298 Passengers
- Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
- Russian Celebrity Chef Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Criticizing Vladimir Putin & Raising Money For Ukrainian Army
But now those plans are reportedly off the table “due to the course of the war.”
“Now they have no destination country,” said Kremlin insider Valery Solovey this week. “There is no place they can hide, it simply does not exist on the planet, because [the war in Ukraine] changed the situation.”
“And this is why the political establishment is highly nervous, particularly those who are responsible for the military and political part of the operation,” Solovey added.
Other reports suggest Putin is ready to "take down as many people as possible with him" to the grave should his allegedly deteriorating health result in his death before the “special military operation” in Ukraine is finished.