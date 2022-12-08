Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of Putin’s escape plan to South America comes just days after it was rumored he has billions of dollars stashed in the Central African Republic in preparation for an emergency evacuation from Moscow.

According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel led by an alleged ex-Kremlin official, Putin and his allies "consider the Central African Republic as one of two options for evacuation in an emergency situation for himself and his loved ones, outside the territory of the Russian Federation."

The outlet also claimed an estimated $14.8 billion in cash and gold was sent to Africa for safekeeping should Putin flee to the Central African Republic, further echoing Gallyamov’s claim that Putin has more than one escape plan currently in place.