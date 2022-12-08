Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine.
According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine.
"I usually don't retell insider stories, but today I will make an exception,” Gallyamov said earlier this week, citing information he received from a trusted and well-placed source. "As the name [Noah's Ark] implies, it is about finding new lands where you can go if the homeland becomes completely uncomfortable.”
“The leader’s entourage does not exclude that he will lose the war, lose power and he will have to urgently evacuate somewhere,” Putin’s former speechwriter, who now resides in Israel, added.
Gallyamov also claimed China was one of the initial countries proposed, but that proposition was ultimately “shot down” because China does not like “losers.”
Instead, both Argentina and Venezuela are “promising platforms” for the struggling Russian strongman to escape to – particularly due to Putin’s “good personal relationship” with the disputed Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.
"He has a good personal relationship with Maduro and it is to him that the curatorship of the evacuation project is now transferred,” Gallyamov explained.
While Gallyamov did not reveal any further details surrounding Putin’s “Noah’s Ark” escape plan, he did indicate both Putin and the Russian leader’s closest allies have more than one escape plan in place should the need to flee arise.
"What has been said is enough to understand: when they say that ‘everything is going according to plan,’ it makes sense to clarify which one,” the political analyst said. "They seem to have more than one plan."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of Putin’s escape plan to South America comes just days after it was rumored he has billions of dollars stashed in the Central African Republic in preparation for an emergency evacuation from Moscow.
According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel led by an alleged ex-Kremlin official, Putin and his allies "consider the Central African Republic as one of two options for evacuation in an emergency situation for himself and his loved ones, outside the territory of the Russian Federation."
The outlet also claimed an estimated $14.8 billion in cash and gold was sent to Africa for safekeeping should Putin flee to the Central African Republic, further echoing Gallyamov’s claim that Putin has more than one escape plan currently in place.