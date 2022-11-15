Vladimir Putin Stashes Billions In Central Africa In Preparation To Flee Moscow In Case Of Emergency 'Evacuation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stashed billions in the Central African Republic in preparation for an "evacuation" in the case of an "emergency situation" in Moscow due to overwhelming disapproval of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This is the latest move by the increasingly paranoid head of Russia, as the country faces bankruptcy in the wake of his deteriorating health.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Putin would not attend the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. While the Kremlin cited a busy schedule as the reason, sources alleged that he feared an assassination attempt as the true determining factor.