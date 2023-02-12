Home > News Senator Chuck Schumer Says Both 'UFOs' Shot Down By The US Were Just Balloons, Not Aliens Source: MEGA By: Joshua Wilburn Feb. 12 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Senator Chuck Schumer appeared on ABC's This Week where he got in front of the questions surrounding the two objects recently shot down by the United States Air Force less than a week after the Chinese balloon incident. The senior senator told George Stephanopoulos that the two "UFOs" were actually balloons flying over US waters.

"They believe they were, yes, but much smaller than the first one," referring to the Chinese spy balloon that flew by the US near South Carolina earlier this month. "Both of those [latest balloons], one over Canada, one over Alaska, were at 40,000 feet," he added. "Immediately it was determined that that’s a danger to commercial aircraft which also fly at 40,000 feet. And so the second one, in cooperation with the Canadians, the first one with the Americans, took it down. And that’s appropriate."

The two previously unidentified objects were believed to have been carrying "payloads," but after one was shot down over Canada, it was discovered to just be a "small metallic balloon." The second object flying over Alaskan waters, which was described as being the size of a small car, was shot down by a F-22 fighter jet after it was considered a risk to other aircraft flight paths. It is still unknown where the balloon's origins come from or if they are related to the Chinese balloon shot down earlier this month.

Senator Schumer also shed some light over the surveillance balloon situation that took place on February 4th. "Look, I think the Chinese were humiliated. I think the Chinese were caught lying," he said. "And I think it’s a real step back for them ... I think they’re going to have to to get rid of it or do something because they look really bad. And they’re not just doing the United States. This is a crew of balloons, we saw one in South America, they’ve probably been all over the world.”

Conspiracy theorist came out of the woodwork over the weekend, claiming that the US government were shooting down alien aircraft with "UFO" and "War of the Worlds" trending on Twitter Saturday. Democratic Connecticut Representative Jim Himes tried his best to calm down the alien invasion theory early Sunday, appearing on Meet the Press to tell Chuck Todd, "There's a logic to what the Biden administration has done." "The two shootdowns have occurred around objects that were a threat to civil aviation. Remember, the initial Chinese balloon was at fifty, sixty thousand feet, that's not a threat. If you're at or below 40,000 feet, now you're in the travel zone for civilian aviation."

