Superintendent Resigns After Facing Backlash From Adriana Kuch's Family For Blaming Her Death On Alleged Drug Use
It's been well over a week since the tragic passing of Adriana Kuch after video of her getting violently beaten with a water bottle at school surfaced online, and protests revolving around the incident haven't let up.
As a result, the superintendent of the New Jersey school district has resigned while the situation undergoes an "independent assessment."
Triantafillos Parlapanides, the head of the Central Regional School District, submitted his resignation after an emergency school board meeting took place on Saturday, February 11.
Parlapanides attempted to shift the blame for Kuch’s suicide from the school to her family, claiming her father’s “affair” and her own drug use were what led to the young girl to take her own life.
The former superintendent spoke with Daily Mail, revealing details of the family's private business after the school was bombarded with complaints revolving around their lack of effort to combat the rampant bullying taking place. He even went as far as to share the late student's dipping grades as evidence.
"We offered her drug rehab and mental services on five occasions but the father refused every time," he said.
Adriana's father, Michael Kuch, denied many of Parlapanides' claims, noting his daughter was never offered drug treatment. He claimed that the only substance his daughter had taken was smoke from a vape pen, like many other teens her age.
The Kuch family called for Parlapanides to step down from his position for trying to shame the late 14-year-old.
"I want that entire administration gone," Kuch told The New York Post Saturday. "The superintendent slandering people, bashing people. Calling Adriana a drug addict. What is wrong with this guy? He is incompetent."
After hearing the news about Parlapanides resignation, the late teen's family released a statement which read: "First step complete. We just want the school to start changing and taking accountability."
Four students have been charged in relation to the filmed fight that took place just days before the 14-year-old's suicide.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told outlets that one student was charged with aggravated assault, two were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and the fourth was charged with harassment.
