Hunter Biden Drama Continues: Secret Service Runs Damage Control After Questions About 'Protecting' Biden Family Surface
The United States Secret Service are feeling the heat after texts found on Hunter Biden's laptop claim that they got involved with an incident where the first son's lover disposed a gun near a mall.
However, many agents within the offices of the Secret Service are scratching their heads as to what the alleged involvement could have been.
Conservative political watchdog Judicial Watch obtained 487 pages of Secret Service records detailing an incident that took place in October 2018. Hunter’s girlfriend at the time, who was also his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, took the recovering addict's .38 handgun and left it in a trash bin outside a Supermarket in Wilmington, Delaware.
The texts recovered from the laptop make mention of the Secret Service, as well as the FBI, being involved with the police probe related to the case.
According to The New York Post, a specialist within the agency’s Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division wrote to their colleagues: "It’s kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS protection at the time? Hmmm."
Another within the same division suggested that "maybe we were asked for a favor."
At the time, Joe Biden was only a former vice president and his family weren't receiving Secret Service protection - but Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton claims that the Secret Service were "being cagey" about what they did for Hunter.
"In my view this is another example of Hunter and the Bidens getting taken care of and getting protected from the consequences of bad behavior." Fitton continued, "In this case this domestic issue which led to this gun being disposed of in an unsafe manner.”
The texts in the report read that Hallie was "afraid for the kids" and feared the Hunter would harm himself due to his substance abuse problem.
The first son has had a long history with drug and alcohol abuse going in and out of recovery throughout the years. The extent of his issues came to light after his abandoned laptop was found and recovered at a repair shop in Delaware.
