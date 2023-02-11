New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.

In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden , was suspect to a police probe after she left his .38 handgun at a supermarket in Wilmington, Delaware.

Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.

Several texts that were found on Biden's abandoned laptop show the President's son claiming that the FBI and Secret Service got involved. The text read that Hallie was "afraid for the kids" and "because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem."

The secret service repeatedly denied their involvement before the texts were found.

One official at Judicial Watch responded to the discovery writing, "These new documents suggest that one can't take at face value the Secret Service's denial that it wasn't involved in the Hunter Biden gun cover-up."