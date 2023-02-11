New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.
Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.
Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.
In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police probe after she left his .38 handgun at a supermarket in Wilmington, Delaware.
Several texts that were found on Biden's abandoned laptop show the President's son claiming that the FBI and Secret Service got involved. The text read that Hallie was "afraid for the kids" and "because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem."
The secret service repeatedly denied their involvement before the texts were found.
One official at Judicial Watch responded to the discovery writing, "These new documents suggest that one can't take at face value the Secret Service's denial that it wasn't involved in the Hunter Biden gun cover-up."
- Hunter Biden's Lawyer Demands John Paul Mac Isaac, Rudy Giuliani & 12 Others Preserve Evidence For Future Lawsuits Connected To Abandoned Laptop
- Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Refuses To Hand Over Names To House Committee In First Family's Business Dealings Probe
- Hunter Biden Accused Of Intimidation, Slapped With $1.5 Million Defamation Lawsuit By Computer Repairman Who First Obtained Abandoned 'Laptop From Hell'
Republicans have been combing through emails and files on Biden's laptop trying to find any dirt they can.
The investigation began after a laptop was found left at an unnamed repair shop in Delaware. A second laptop was also found at the offices of celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow during a raid by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Following the laptop's discovery, there has been a slow and drawn-out drip of information that has come out describing, in detail, many questionable actions committed by the President's son, as well as his business practices with foreign nations.
Last week, Radar reported a massive $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against Biden from the computer repairman who was the first to obtain the first son's "laptop from hell."
John Paul Mac Isaac claims that both Biden and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, defamed him after he was forced to turn over the abandoned laptop to authorities.
Brian Della Rocca, Isaac’s lawyer, believes Lowell called for Isaac to be prosecuted in an effort to intimidate Isaac and to “exact revenge” for filing the lawsuit against Hunter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.