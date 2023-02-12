Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rihanna

Rihanna Invites Ex-Boyfriend Drake On Stage To Perform At Fenty Super Bowl Party

drake rihanna
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 12 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Make-up artist and TikTok star Mikaya Nogueria posted a video recapping their first night at Rihanna's Fenty Fan Trip Party earlier this week, featuring a surprise performance by the Umbrella singer's ex, Drake.

Article continues below advertisement
drake rihanna
Source: MEGA

The Pre-Super Bowl fan event put together by the pop star's liquor brand and CashApp was a star-studded get-together. Bobby Flay and Serena Williams were both featured in Nogueria's video promoting the event, but it was the performance by the former Degrassi star that really got the crowd going that night.

The rapper sported a dark leather jacket and baggy beige jeans as he performed Fake Love and Club Paradise for the cheering crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna
Source: MEGA

The Hotline Bling singer has had a long history with the "Take a Bow" singer, having dated her back in 2009 soon after the pop star's split from Chris Brown. The pair had an on and off again relationship up until 2017, but avoided talking about their relationship publicly after the split. However, during an interview with Vogue magazine, the pop star would reportedly "wince" whenever Drake's name would come up.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna is set to perform at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show later today, making it the first time the singer will perform live since having her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The billionaire artist has been taking time off to settle in with her new family, but rumors have already made the rounds online about a new album being in the works.

MORE ON:
Rihanna
trump rihanna
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

There's been some backlash surrounding the announcement of the Good Girl Gone Bad singer performing at the Big Game this year. Former President Donald Trump slammed the pop star leading up to the show writing on Truth Social: "Without her 'Stylist' she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!"

Other elected republicans claim that she's "made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets."

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna's performance is set to air around 8 p.m. ET, followed by an after party later Sunday night, February 12.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.