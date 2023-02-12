Rihanna Invites Ex-Boyfriend Drake On Stage To Perform At Fenty Super Bowl Party

Make-up artist and TikTok star Mikaya Nogueria posted a video recapping their first night at Rihanna 's Fenty Fan Trip Party earlier this week, featuring a surprise performance by the Umbrella singer's ex, Drake .

The Pre-Super Bowl fan event put together by the pop star's liquor brand and CashApp was a star-studded get-together. Bobby Flay and Serena Williams were both featured in Nogueria's video promoting the event, but it was the performance by the former Degrassi star that really got the crowd going that night.

The rapper sported a dark leather jacket and baggy beige jeans as he performed Fake Love and Club Paradise for the cheering crowd.