Rihanna Invites Ex-Boyfriend Drake On Stage To Perform At Fenty Super Bowl Party
The Pre-Super Bowl fan event put together by the pop star's liquor brand and CashApp was a star-studded get-together. Bobby Flay and Serena Williams were both featured in Nogueria's video promoting the event, but it was the performance by the former Degrassi star that really got the crowd going that night.
The rapper sported a dark leather jacket and baggy beige jeans as he performed Fake Love and Club Paradise for the cheering crowd.
The Hotline Bling singer has had a long history with the "Take a Bow" singer, having dated her back in 2009 soon after the pop star's split from Chris Brown. The pair had an on and off again relationship up until 2017, but avoided talking about their relationship publicly after the split. However, during an interview with Vogue magazine, the pop star would reportedly "wince" whenever Drake's name would come up.
Rihanna is set to perform at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show later today, making it the first time the singer will perform live since having her first child with A$AP Rocky.
The billionaire artist has been taking time off to settle in with her new family, but rumors have already made the rounds online about a new album being in the works.
There's been some backlash surrounding the announcement of the Good Girl Gone Bad singer performing at the Big Game this year. Former President Donald Trump slammed the pop star leading up to the show writing on Truth Social: "Without her 'Stylist' she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!"
Other elected republicans claim that she's "made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets."
Rihanna's performance is set to air around 8 p.m. ET, followed by an after party later Sunday night, February 12.
