Megan Fox Sends Breakup Rumors Swirling After Deleting Machine Gun Kelly From Her Instagram

Questions surrounding Megan Fox leaving her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly came to a frenzy Saturday night after the Jennifer's Body actress wiped any trace of the rapper from her Instagram.

The 36-year-old actress has been hinting to things getting rocky between the two for quite a while now and it appears to have come to a head after she also posted a photo on her page of a letter burning in a trash bin with the message: "You can taste the dishonesty. It's all over your breath."