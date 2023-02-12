Megan Fox Sends Breakup Rumors Swirling After Deleting Machine Gun Kelly From Her Instagram
Questions surrounding Megan Fox leaving her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly came to a frenzy Saturday night after the Jennifer's Body actress wiped any trace of the rapper from her Instagram.
The 36-year-old actress has been hinting to things getting rocky between the two for quite a while now and it appears to have come to a head after she also posted a photo on her page of a letter burning in a trash bin with the message: "You can taste the dishonesty. It's all over your breath."
The post included a photo of Fox wearing a revealing black outfit, with her wrist still in a bright pink brace, standing in front of a not so subtly placed poster which read: "When you can't walk away."
The Til Death actress was spotted wearing the same dress at Drake's Super Bowl party where she stood side by side with MGK leading many to speculate whether or not something happened at or after the party.
Fox also went out of her way to unfollow almost everyone from her Instagram with the exception of Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, and Eminem - one of MGK's biggest rivals. The addition of the Slim Shaddy rapper was the most notable with many on twitter believing that Fox was trying to drive a point home to her fiancé.
The Transformers star has been romantically linked with the rapper turned pop punk since early 2020, and the duo got engaged in January of 2022.
Their relationship has been turning heads since the very beginning, with the two claiming to have drunk each other's blood, scaling the roof of The Roxy in Hollywood and wearing spiked engagement rings so they would physically hurt if they ever tried to take them off.
It wasn't until Fox showed up to a pre-Grammys party with a concussion and broken wrist that questions about the couple's relationship came into serious question.
The actress refused to do any interviews with the singer who was nominated for Best Rock Album that night and the two were noticeably less chummy as they had been before.
Fox and MGK have yet to confirm or deny their breakup.
