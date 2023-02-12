Home > Exclusives > Rihanna Exclusive Rihanna's Revenge: The Inside Story Of How The Super Bowl Star Rebuilt Her Life After Her Nasty Breakup With Billionaire Businessman Hassan Jameel Source: mega By: Aaron Johnson Feb. 12 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Hassan Jameel, who? Rihanna suffered major heartache before moving on with A$AP Rocky and landing her Super Bowl LVII comeback. Hours before new mom RiRi is set to take the stage of the biggest television event of the year, RadarOnline.com is breaking down her breakup with the billionaire businessman, who she once was so serious about that they were talking babies.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna was eager to take things to the next level with Jameel — by starting a family. "Rihanna is ready for children," a pal revealed in 2019 before their public split. "This is the healthiest and happiest she's been in so long, personally, emotionally, and physically," the insider tattled at the time, not knowing their relationship would soon end in disaster.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did the pal claim that Rihanna and Jameel — who started dating in 2017 — had a "strong foundation" and were "so in love," their romance faded out in 2020 before the pandemic. The split reportedly left the We Found Love singer devastated, with sources claiming her family urged her to quit Hollywood and return home to Barbados.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

"Rihanna has a big family who follows her private life very closely, and they have major concerns about how she's coping," an insider shared after they ended their three-year relationship. "They think she'd be far better off with them at home."

Sources said the Stay singer, whose home base had been London since 2018, was party-hopping across New York, Los Angeles, and Europe trying to put her crashed romance behind her. What's more, she was linked to a string of men — including two of her exes, Drake and her son's future father, A$AP.

Article continues below advertisement

"Now all she wants to do is party," a concerned friend spilled following her public separation. After juggling Drake and A$AP, the latter won over her heart — easing her post-breakup blues. Rihanna and A$AP were linked in 2013 but "never seriously dated." "They've always had a 'friends with benefits' relationship where they don't have to explain anything to each other or expect much because they're both so busy, working, and traveling," a source said in 2020.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

The rebound romance started as a no-strings-attached relationship, which Rihanna found attractive. "Rihanna really loved Hassan and the breakup has been hard on her," the insider shared. "She tried to make it work. She really did. But not everyone is cut out to date an international superstar.

While A$AP was "simply helping take Rihanna's mind off things," the two eventually got serious. They welcomed their first child — a son — in May 2022. The singer recently opened up about how she almost said "no" to the Super Bowl halftime because her number one job is being a mom. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"I was like, 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this," she said this week. But it was being a mother that gave her the confidence to hit the stage for the first time in 7 years. "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world. You can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," Rihanna said. "It's important for me to do this, this year. Its important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

Powered by RedCircle