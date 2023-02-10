Ex-Prez Donald Trump Trashes 'No Talent' Rihanna Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show
Ex-prez Donald Trump slammed singer Rihanna ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The one-term twice impeached former president claimed the Grammy winner has "no talent," RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump, 76, slammed Rihanna on Thursday, as he continued his run for the 2024 presidential bid.
The 76-year-old nepo-baby claimed Rihanna, 34, was "bad" at "everything" and credited her stylist for her decades of success.
"Without her 'Stylist' she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!" Trump wrote in a post on his media platform Truth Social.
The controversial remark against the chart-topping performer came in response to one of Trump's biggest allies, Texas Republican Ronny Jackson, who criticized the NFL on their decision to hire Rihanna for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chief's showdown.
Jackson tweeted his outrage towards the NFL and cited Rihanna's past actions against the disgraced ex-president as proof that she was unfit to be the musical guest.
"Rihanna spray painted 'F--- Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo," Jackson wrote in the tweet. "She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets."
"Why is the NFL showcasing this c---? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!" the Texas lawmaker added.
Jackson's angst was aimed at an August 2020 tweet from the Barbados native, where she shared four snaps from the eclectic Texas art installation.
The Fenty Beauty founder's August 2020 tweet raked in over 356,000 likes on the social platform, compared to Jackson's statement that garnered just 25,000 likes.
One response to the Republican's outrage simply read, "Wait. I thought you guys were against canceling people…"
The public back-and-forth criticism of Hollywood A-listers, journalists, tv personalities, and fellow politicians tracked with Trump's well-known affinity for bashing opponents and those who have spoken out against him.
One Twitter user responded to Jackson's statements and wrote, "Awwwww you sound bitter. Remember FREEDOM OF SPEECH and EXPRESSION."