Ex-Prez Donald Trump Trashes 'No Talent' Rihanna Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 76-year-old nepo-baby claimed Rihanna, 34, was "bad" at "everything" and credited her stylist for her decades of success.

"Without her 'Stylist' she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!" Trump wrote in a post on his media platform Truth Social.

The controversial remark against the chart-topping performer came in response to one of Trump's biggest allies, Texas Republican Ronny Jackson, who criticized the NFL on their decision to hire Rihanna for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chief's showdown.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.