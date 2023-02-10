Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Demands Royal Answer Questions Under Oath About Her First Wedding To Actor Trevor Engelson As Defamation Battle Heats Up
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has demanded the royal turn over information in court related to her first wedding to actor Trevor Engelson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Samantha and her legal team fired off a list of documents they want Meghan to hand over.
Back in 2022, Samantha sued Meghan for defamation claiming she was pushing a false narrative about her childhood and upbringing.
In her suit, she took issue with Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah and various other interviews. Samantha had issues with the 2020 biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, which she believes Meghan may have worked on. Meghan has denied the claim.
Meghan has been unsuccessful in attempting to have the lawsuit dismissed. Recently, the judge presiding over the case ordered Meghan to sit for a deposition despite her objections.
On the list of documents that Samantha has demanded, there are multiple requests for information relating to Meghan’s first wedding to Trevor in 2011. The pair divorced in 2013.
Samantha’s lawsuit said, “On Page 317, the book falsely states that Mrs. Markle was not invited to the Duchess’ first wedding. This was another false statement designed to bolster the false position that the two sisters had no real relationship.”
One request read, “Please list the full name of each and every relative invited to attend your first wedding. For each individual listed, please also provide the date that he/she was invited to your first wedding and whether or not he/she attended your first wedding.
Further, Samantha wants, “Any and all documents which relate to, or list the attendees of your first wedding.”
Samantha has a daughter Ashleigh Hale, who is close with Meghan, and now she’s being dragged into the case. Her mother wants Meghan to answer questions about Ashleigh and Meghan’s relationship.
She demanded, “Any and all written communications between you and Ashleigh Hale which in any way relates to, or mentions your first wedding.”
In addition, she wants, “Any and all written communications which in any way relates to Ashleigh Hale’s disinvitation to your first wedding.”
Meghan has objected to the request claiming her half-sister is on a fishing expedition trying to build a case AFTER she filed.
This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves,” Meghan’s lawyer said when the lawsuit was filed.
A judge has yet to rule on the battle over documents.