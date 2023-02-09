‘Violates Her Right To Privacy’: Meghan Markle Refusing To Turn Over Private Texts With Oprah To Half-Sister In Bitter Court Battle
Meghan Markle has refused to produce private communications with Oprah Winfrey despite her half-sister Samantha demanding she turns them over in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Duchess of Sussex and her legal team have objected to various requests for documents from Samantha.
As we previously reported, back in March 2022, Samantha sued Meghan for defamation claiming Prince Harry’s wife had been pushing a false narrative about her childhood.
Samantha took particular issue with comments made during Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2021 interview with Oprah along with the 2020 biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
Meghan’s half-sister said Harry’s wife grew up in elite private schools despite her claims of being “rags to royalty.” Samantha was upset that Meghan told Oprah she was an “only child” despite them sharing the same father, Thomas Markle.
Samantha claimed Meghan lied when she said the last time, they had seen each other was “18, 19 years ago and before that, 10 years before that.” In addition, Samantha said Meghan defamed her when her half-sister claimed Samantha had changed her last name after she started dating Prince Harry.
Meghan’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit has been unsuccessful thus far. "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves,” Meghan’s lawyer said when the lawsuit was filed.
Recently, Samantha scored a small victory with the judge ordering Meghan to sit for a deposition in the matter.
In addition, Samantha has fired off a list of documents she wants Meghan to turn over.
Samantha has demanded all communications between Meghan and Oprah related to the interview, all communications between the two that reference Samantha. Meghan said the first request, “violates her right to privacy.”
She said she doesn’t believe there to be any communications with Oprah about Samantha.
In regard to documents requested relating to the book Finding Freedom, Markle said her half-sister should reach out to the author and other third parties for such documents.
Samantha also asked Meghan to turn over “Any and all documents which relate to, or list the attendees of your first wedding.” Meghan objected to the request claiming the information is not relevant to the case.
A judge has yet to rule on the document requests. The case is ongoing.