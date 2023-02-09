Daughter Of Bill Gates' Girlfriend Became Investigative Journalist After Her Father Was Accused Of Paying Adult Film Star $1 Million In Hush Money Over Sexual Assault Claims
Bill Gates better be careful. The Microsoft boss, once accused of having an affair with an employee during his marriage to Melinda, is now closely tied to an investigative journalist who got into the business after her father's alleged abuse of power was exposed — all thanks to his new girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet revealed, the 67-year-old billionaire is dating Paula Hurd, 60, the widower of the late Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd. He died in 2019 after reportedly losing a battle with cancer.
However, it's since been uncovered that one of Paula's daughters decided to pursue a career as an investigative journalist after her father was accused of sexual harassment by ex-adult film star Jodie Fisher.
One of Paula's daughters is Kathryn Hurd, an award-winning investigative journalist.
According to Daily Mail, Mark was accused of making "aggressive romantic advances" toward the adult film star-turned-consultant and was forced out as the CEO of tech giant Hewlett-Packard in 2011 after their two-year affair came to light.
Fisher later alleged that Paula's husband had allegedly asked for sexual favors in exchange for giving her contracts. Mark reportedly paid her $1 million to keep quiet.
Despite his scorned history, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison ignored the allegations and hired Mark with a $3 million salary.
Gates' past also includes allegations he strayed from his marriage. He allegedly had an affair with a Microsoft employee during his 27-year marriage with Melinda.
He addressed the allegations, admitting that he "caused pain" but didn't go into detail about the alleged infidelity.
Gates and Melinda finalized his $130 million divorce in August 2021. As RadarOnline.com reported, the tech mogul has allegedly been dating Paula for more than one year; however, her identity was only revealed this week.
"They're inseparable," an insider spilled to Daily Mail. "They've been together over a year and she's always described as a 'mystery woman,' but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship."
According to reports, she has yet to meet Gates' three children.
Paula's investigative journalist spawn isn't the only daughter Gates has to worry about. Her other one, Kelly, allegedly married into a politically connected family with ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton.