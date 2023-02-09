Daughter Of Bill Gates' Girlfriend Became Investigative Journalist After Her Father Was Accused Of Paying Adult Film Star $1 Million In Hush Money Over Sexual Assault Claims

As this outlet revealed, the 67-year-old billionaire is dating Paula Hurd, 60, the widower of the late Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd. He died in 2019 after reportedly losing a battle with cancer.

However, it's since been uncovered that one of Paula's daughters decided to pursue a career as an investigative journalist after her father was accused of sexual harassment by ex-adult film star Jodie Fisher.