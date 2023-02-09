Bill Gates' Mystery Lover REVEALED: Billionaire Microsoft Boss Moves On With Widower After $130 Billion Divorce
Bill Gates has found love again following his explosive divorce from his ex-wife, Melinda. The billionaire was spotted with a mystery woman in January, and RadarOnline.com has learned the female's identity.
Sources confirmed Gates, 67, is dating Paula Hurd, who is seven years his junior. Mr. Microsoft's lover is the widow of the late Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd. He died in 2019 after an alleged cancer battle.
The duo — who started as friends — are tennis enthusiasts and have been seen at the same matches for years. However, their connection goes deeper than their love of the game.
"They're inseparable," an insider disclosed to Daily Mail. Gates and Paula have reportedly been together longer than anyone, other than their friends, even knew.
"They've been together over a year and she's always described as a 'mystery woman,' but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship," the source said.
Like his ex-wife, Paula worked in the tech world before pouring her heart into charity work. Gates' 60-year-old stunner is reportedly an event planner and philanthropist.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gates was spotted with his "mystery" woman at the Sydney Opera House in Australia weeks ago.
The two were caught Down Under after the tech mogul met with Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese. The identity of Gates' girlfriend comes after he finalized his $130 million divorce from Melinda in August 2021.
In May 2021, the exes announced their split after more than two decades of marriage.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they shared via Twitter. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”
“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the message read.
Melinda later opened up about their "unbelievably painful" separation, even touching on his alleged affair with a Microsoft employee.