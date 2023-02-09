Your tip
Wells Fargo Drops Dispute With Late Pop Star Aaron Carter’s Estate Over Credit Card Debt

Feb. 8 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Aaron Carter’s estate has one less creditor to deal with after Wells Fargo withdrew its creditor's claim over the late pop star’s debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the bank notified the judge presiding over Aaron’s probate case of the development this week.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Wells Fargo filed the claim stating Carter owed it $2,887.51 stemming from a credit card.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carter died at his home on November 5, 2022, at 34. He was found in his bathtub.

Carter was cremated less than a week later. An autopsy was completed but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Carter’s twin sister Angel filed a petition to be named administrator of the singer’s estate worth an estimated $500k. However, weeks later, she dropped her request after reaching a deal with Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin.

Carter left behind a 1-year-old son Prince, who he shared with Martin, who was named as a beneficiary of the estate.

As we previously reported, Carter’s estate, which is being run by a newly appointed third-party financial advisor, has several other debts to deal with.

Aaron Carter

A biohazard cleanup company named Sterile Pros said they are owed $33k for a cleanup done at Carter’s home.

Sterile Pros, LLC claimed they provided, “labor, services, equipment, and/or materials upon the premises, and upon every estate or interest in such structures and improvements.”

A mechanic’s lien was filed against the entertainer’s home in Lancaster, California. Martin has since moved out of the home. Carter was the owner of the home but Martin was listed on the contract with Sterile Pros.

Recently, Martin and the singer’s mother Jane spoke out about Carter’s death. They said they believe he died after taking a bad batch of drugs. The duo claimed to have found text messages on Carter’s phone which showed him buying an unknown substance in the days before his death.

Martin and Jane believe Carter could have been killed by the substance he was sold.

