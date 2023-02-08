Beyoncé's Ivy Park Clothing Line Drastically Dips In Sales As Fans Rush To Buy Tickets For Singer's World Tour
The BeyHive may be buzzing over news that Beyoncé is hitting the road for her Renaissance world tour, but it appears they are far less enthused with her clothing brand, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sales for her activewear line Ivy Park — currently a fashion collaboration with Adidas — have taken a drastic hit, according to a shocking report released on Wednesday, revealing a staggering 50 percent drop in 2022.
The numbers tumbled to roughly $40 million last year, far below internal Adidas projections for $250 million in sales, costing the sportswear giant too.
Ivy Park noticeably suffered a big drop from the $93 million earnings in 2021, for which Beyoncé reportedly gets about $20 million in annual compensation.
After higher-ups in Adidas had hoped for skyrocketing sales but it soon became clear that Ivy Park collections weren't gaining the traction that Yeezy products did, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news revealed by documents.
Although her brand offers gender-neutral styles and sizing options, fans haven't been breaking the bank to score the latest items.
Many of the Ivy Park products have failed to sell, per the documents, which noted roughly half of the merchandise that was produced never made it off the shelves or clothing racks in five of the last six releases.
Insiders said the singer's team struggled to see eye-to-eye with Adidas on the best way to label and market the products, with Adidas vying for more of its own branding.
Projections for 2023 appear to be more realistic based on recent findings, now striving for $65 million, compared with an earlier Adidas goal of reaching $335 million.
After the contract runs out this year, Adidas executives have discussed either ending or revamping the arrangement, per the report.
As expected, the triple threat nearly broke the internet when she announced her world tour, which kicks off in Europe this May before reaching North America on July 8.
Fans can look forward to her stops in several major cities, including Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.