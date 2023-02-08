Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Beyonce

Beyoncé's Ivy Park Clothing Line Drastically Dips In Sales As Fans Rush To Buy Tickets For Singer's World Tour

beyonce clothing sales drop percent pp
Source: adidas/MEGA
By:

Feb. 8 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The BeyHive may be buzzing over news that Beyoncé is hitting the road for her Renaissance world tour, but it appears they are far less enthused with her clothing brand, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sales for her activewear line Ivy Park — currently a fashion collaboration with Adidas — have taken a drastic hit, according to a shocking report released on Wednesday, revealing a staggering 50 percent drop in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
beyonce clothing sales drop percent
Source: adidas/MEGA

The numbers tumbled to roughly $40 million last year, far below internal Adidas projections for $250 million in sales, costing the sportswear giant too.

Ivy Park noticeably suffered a big drop from the $93 million earnings in 2021, for which Beyoncé reportedly gets about $20 million in annual compensation.

After higher-ups in Adidas had hoped for skyrocketing sales but it soon became clear that Ivy Park collections weren't gaining the traction that Yeezy products did, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news revealed by documents.

Article continues below advertisement
beyonce clothing sales drop percent
Source: adidas/MEGA

Although her brand offers gender-neutral styles and sizing options, fans haven't been breaking the bank to score the latest items.

Many of the Ivy Park products have failed to sell, per the documents, which noted roughly half of the merchandise that was produced never made it off the shelves or clothing racks in five of the last six releases.

Insiders said the singer's team struggled to see eye-to-eye with Adidas on the best way to label and market the products, with Adidas vying for more of its own branding.

MORE ON:
Beyonce
Article continues below advertisement
beyonce clothing sales drop percent
Source: MEGA

Projections for 2023 appear to be more realistic based on recent findings, now striving for $65 million, compared with an earlier Adidas goal of reaching $335 million.

After the contract runs out this year, Adidas executives have discussed either ending or revamping the arrangement, per the report.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
beyonce clothing sales drop percent
Source: MEGA

As expected, the triple threat nearly broke the internet when she announced her world tour, which kicks off in Europe this May before reaching North America on July 8.

Fans can look forward to her stops in several major cities, including Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.