Beyoncé's Ivy Park Clothing Line Drastically Dips In Sales As Fans Rush To Buy Tickets For Singer's World Tour

The BeyHive may be buzzing over news that Beyoncé is hitting the road for her Renaissance world tour, but it appears they are far less enthused with her clothing brand, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sales for her activewear line Ivy Park — currently a fashion collaboration with Adidas — have taken a drastic hit, according to a shocking report released on Wednesday, revealing a staggering 50 percent drop in 2022.