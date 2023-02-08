Leaked Text Messages Show War Between Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga Over Wedding Drama
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice addressed the ongoing drama between herself and estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga after their private text messages were leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Minutes into the February 8 podcast episode, Giudice discussed the season 13 premiere to set the record straight about one of the first scenes, specifically how Gorga was upset that she had been left on read.
Giudice said she and Gorga are not even in the same league when it comes to what they bring to the Bravo series during the latest episode of her Namaste B------ podcast, revealing she was taken aback to see that's how Gorga started the season.
"I gave birth on the show. I went to prison on the show. I got divorced on the show. I got married on the show. I buried my parents on the show. This is what I've done. And her story is I didn't return a text message? That's her storyline. We are not the same. Never been. Never will," continued the longtime Bravolebrity, revealing her not answering the text message was blown out of proportion as they had taped prior for 15 hours to film the reunion.
During the episode, Gorga and her husband, Joe, were upset after Giudice didn't reply. Guidice explained on the podcast and via text that she was exhausted and recovering from surgery after having her appendix removed.
After filming for the reunion wrapped on March 31, Gorga had texted in part, "I'm just letting you know, I'm truly fine with not being in the wedding."
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Mercedes Stolen From $3 Million New Jersey Mansion By Night Intruders, Police Investigating
- JoJo Siwa Predicts 'DWTS' Mirror Ball Winner, Has Advice For ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice
- 'Difficult Weekend': Melissa Gorga Addresses Rumors She's Leaving 'RHONJ' After Blowing Off Teresa's Wedding
"I wish you all the best," she added. "I'm not going to get mad at you for what Jennifer does and you shouldn't get mad at me for what Margaret does. Goodnight." Although there was an attempt to clear the air, it didn't go over well.
"It seems a little calculated to me that you actually have to watch the reunion and read comments to make yourself feel like you wanna fix the family again for the one hundredth time," Gorga said after Giudice attempted to make amends in a message on May 3.
Their texts were exposed in a new article shared by All About The Real Housewives after the explosive premiere.
Taping for season 13 began on May 19 and it appears the tension was still very much lingering.