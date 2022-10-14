'It Is Deeply Troubling': Beyoncé SLAMS Designer Claiming Singer's Stylist Never Fully Paid Him For His Work
Beyoncé and her team have fired back at a fashion and art designer who claimed the singer never fully paid him for his work on the singer’s newest album, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nusi Quero, a fashion and art designer, recently alleged Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, did not fully pay him for his work on the 41-year-old’s newest album, Renaissance.
“As a stylist for B, I really expected the best from you and your team,” Quero wrote in an open letter posted to Instagram earlier this week.
“But since you won’t responded to texts and emails,” he continued. “I supposed this is the final venue I can utilize before legal means to settle your outstanding balances, that you’ve owed me and my collaborator for about 3 months.”
“Marni paid a 50 percent deposit to me for one of the three jobs, (not the album cover), nothing more, and it took over a month to get it to us,” the fashion designer alleged further.
But the “Single Ladies” singer and her team immediately responded to Quero’s allegations, saying he was not only paid in full for his work but the payments may have been delayed due to his own bank problems.
“It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” Beyoncé’s team said in a statement to Page Six. “In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made.”
“We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him,” they continued. “The first payment was made on May 9, 2022.”
Beyoncé’s rep further explained that Quero’s accusations are “completely false” and his payments only took slower than usual because he was experiencing “issues with his bank.”
“The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022,” the “Break My Soul” singer’s rep explained.
“The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number.It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part,” Beyoncé’s rep continued.
“After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022.”
Quero has since deleted his accusations from Instagram, and has seemingly refused to comment on the matter.