Jay-Z Under Fire For Planning Oscars Afterparty At Controversial Chateau Marmont, Facing Picket Line Due To Raging Boycott

Celebrities planning to attend Jay-Z's eagerly anticipated Oscars afterparty will have to pass boycotters as they head into the controversial Chateau Marmont on Sunday.

The LA hotspot has been facing backlash since 2020, when more than 200 workers were fired allegedly without insurance or severance during the pandemic. Since then, there have also been allegations of racial discrimination and harassment from former staff members, which the hotel has denied, amid lawsuits against the famed location.