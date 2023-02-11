Friends Close With Former 'GMA' Host Amy Robach Are 'Trying To Get Through To Her' About Future Of T.J. Holmes Romance
Those close to Amy Robach are spelling doom when it comes to her high profile relationship with T.J. Holmes.
Friends of the former Good Morning America news anchor are saying that "she's painting a picture of how happy in love they are" that may not be the whole truth.
Robach and Holmes were both recently unemployed after they walked from GMA once their affair blew up online. Both walked away with impressive severance packages, but several sources close to 50-year-old former anchor believe that she threw away her career for something that isn't going to last long.
"[We] are really trying to get through to her in a way… maybe it’s starting to work a little bit, but she truly feels like they’re in love,” one source said. "It feels like Amy threw away her career. She’s talented. She’s so good. Why did she do this? How long is it going to last?”
Another source close to the couple claims that Holmes "seems to have a real problem" with staying faithful.
Holmes is said to put on a brave face whenever the subject of his extramarital affairs comes up but it's been reported that behind the scenes the former ABC employee is "completely distraught" when the situation is discussed. Those close to Holmes say that he hates being "painted as a predator."
Both of the former coanchors are currently checking out their options on potential new jobs. Rumors have been circulating online that they may get poached by NewsNation, but a source close to the couple told Page Six that "it's definitely not true. That's not going to happen."
Robach is still currently married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, who separated from the TV anchor last August. They are currently in the process of filing for divorce. She has two daughters Ava and Analise from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.
Holmes has three children, daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with his first wife Amy Ferson, and his youngest daughter Sabine with his current wife Marilee Fiebig. The two of them also separated in August 2022.
