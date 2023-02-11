Friends Close With Former 'GMA' Host Amy Robach Are 'Trying To Get Through To Her' About Future Of T.J. Holmes Romance

Robach and Holmes were both recently unemployed after they walked from GMA once their affair blew up online. Both walked away with impressive severance packages, but several sources close to 50-year-old former anchor believe that she threw away her career for something that isn't going to last long.

"[We] are really trying to get through to her in a way… maybe it’s starting to work a little bit, but she truly feels like they’re in love,” one source said. "It feels like Amy threw away her career. She’s talented. She’s so good. Why did she do this? How long is it going to last?”