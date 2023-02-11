Mother Breaks Silence After PE Teacher Was Arrested For Abusing Her Daughter: 'Shame On You'
High School physical education teacher Joseph Edward Tolliver was arrested Wednesday and charged for lewd and lascivious battery of a 14-year-old child.
Now, the mother of the victim is speaking to news outlets making her family's frustrations heard. She also sent a very clear message to Tolliver directly: "Shame on you."
The local mother spoke with NBC Miami where she said, "He knew what he was doing, he knew what he was doing the whole time."
"Shame on you because you knew my daughter, okay, you know she was a minor. You know that what you were doing was very wrong. And I hope you're paying for what you've done," she continued. "You didn't think about your family. You didn't think about nobody. You only thought about yourself. You didn't think about my daughter. You didn't think about my family."
She continued to explain how she no longer felt safe sending her daughter to school.
The mother said her entire family had been shaken by what happened and that it hasn't been easy learning how to cope with the pain this incident has caused her daughter.
"I need him to be, you know, held accountable for what he has done," she said. "Now I have to find a way for me and my child to be able to get some type of help for us. This is just too much for me to handle at the moment."
Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials announced Toliver's firing and released their own statement which read: "We commend the Miami-Dade Police Department for their investigative work on this case, which occurred away from the school setting, and for bringing this individual to justice."
They clarified that they were "profoundly disturbed" by the abhorrent allegations made against one of their own staff and have taken great lengths to promote a safe and secure learning environment moving forward.
Florida has been facing a string of issues with public school staff members abusing children, something many legislators have attempted to crack down on in recent years.
