Ex-'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes 'Distraught' After Being 'Portrayed As A Predator' Over Affair Allegations With ABC Employees

Ousted Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes is reportedly "distraught" over being "portrayed as a predator" after allegations of several alleged extramarital affairs came to light amid his scandalous relationship with married co-host Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were both legally married when their affair was exposed after photos of the co-hosts on a romantic weekend getaway surfaced in November 2022. The couple had allegedly been together since August of last year.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the lovers were cut loose from ABC after an internal investigation was conducted into the relationship. The accusations unearthed other inappropriate relationships that Holmes allegedly had with additional ABC News employees.