'He Traded Down': Prince Harry's One-Night Stand Sasha Walpole Takes Swipe At Meghan Markle, Spills About 'Wham-Bam' Romp With King Charles III's Virgin Son
Meghan Markle, watch out! Prince Harry's ex-lover came for his bride, dissing the Duchess of Sussex by claiming King Charles III's estranged son downgraded when he put a ring on it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sasha Walpole, who took Harry's virginity before his seventeenth birthday, spoke about the prince's decision to swap his royal duties for a new life in California with Meghan and their two children.
When Piers Morgan asked Sasha if Harry seemed happy, she didn't hold back.
"He's not the boy I remember, that's for sure," she told Piers in an interview teaser obtained by Daily Mail. Sasha admitted she's "not in his shoes," so she has "no idea what's going on in his head."
According to Sasha, she hasn't seen Harry in 21 years.
The claws came out when Piers brought up Meghan.
"Do you think he's traded up from you or down?" the TalkTV host asked Sasha, provoking a snarky reply from Harry's fling.
"Definitely down!" she laughed before launching into the details about her one-night stand with Charles' youngest son.
"It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it," Sasha divulged. "He wasn't 'Prince Harry' to me, this was Harry, my friend, and the situation had got a little bit out of control.
"It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn't be happening."
Harry allegedly didn't inform her it was his first time having sex, and, according to her, he didn't give off any "virgin vibes."
"We didn't set out to do it – it wasn't premeditated and I didn't know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes – he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn't have happened if we weren't," she spilled.
He addressed their one-night stand in his controversial memoir, Rare, in which he wrote that an "older woman" treated him "not unlike a young stallion," adding she "smacked my rump and sent me off to graze" after a "quick ride."
While he didn't reveal her identity, Sasha decided to come forward because she knew the speculation was "never going to stop."
"People are asking, family and friends. We know who it is, and then suddenly it's just a reality of 'This isn't going to go away,'" she told Piers.
While she said Harry "could have given me the heads up" that he put their romp in his book, Sasha said his recollection of events wasn't wrong.
"His description is accurate – the real shock when I saw what he'd written was how true it was. That's what took me back the most. I'm not offended," Sasha stated.
Her Piers Morgan Uncensored interview airs Thursday at 8 PM on TalkTV.