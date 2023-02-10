Jay Leno's Wife Puts Her Foot Down: Urges 'Accident-Prone' Late-Night King To Curb Obsession With Fast Cars & Motorcycles After Accidents
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis Leno, has grown tired of worrying about his safety.
The late-night king recently suffered broken bones in a scary motorcycle accident weeks after he sustained serious burns when his vintage car erupted in flames. Insiders claim Mavis is putting her foot down, RadarOnline.com has exclusively discovered.
Mavis has been by his side for several decades since they tied the knot back in 1980. Leno first met his future bride after he performed at the Comedy Store in the '70s.
"She's had it with Jay putting his life on the line," the insider shared in an update, claiming she is ready to revoke his license to thrill once and for all. "She's told him she's taking his keys away."
Fans were surprised to see that Leno handled his injuries quite well after being knocked off his bike in a crash on January 17.
He said it happened after noticing some leaking gas while doing a road test, so he adjusted the carburetor before venturing back to the garage.
"I turn around, I start to cut through a parking lot," Leno explained. "And there was a wire across two poles which was not well marked and, boom, I just got — it clotheslined me, hit me in the neck and threw me off the bike."
"I got a broken collarbone, a couple of broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps," the former Tonight Show host said in an interview. "But other than that, I'm OK."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Broken Collarbone & Cracked Kneecaps: Jay Leno's 'Garage' Reportedly CANCELED As He Recovers From Motorcycle Accident AFTER Being Badly Burned In Fire
- SEE THE PHOTO: Jay Leno Released From Burn Center, Seen For First Time With Facial Scar
- Jay Leno SEEN For First Time Getting Treatment For Serious Injuries At LA Burn Center After Car Fire
Back in November, Leno suffered serious burns to his hands and chest and third-degree burns to his face when a car in his collection sporadically burst into flames, making headlines for the shocking incident as fans expressed their concerns about his well-being.
His spouse of 42 years was understandably worried and demanded that he "sell off his classic car and motorcycle collection — and let somebody else do the driving."
Sources said she took a stand about the matter as his passion project, Jay Leno's Garage, was canceled by CNBC after seven seasons.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Leno for comment.