Shakira's Ex-In-Laws 'Desperate' To Move Away From Singer Due To Her Nonstop Partying After Gerard Piqué Split
Shakira's ex-in-laws aren't impressed with the singer's shenanigans. Gerard Piqué's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, and his father, Joan Piqué, are allegedly "desperate" to move away from their son's ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
They are neighbors of Shakira, living a stone's throw from the Grammy winner's Barcelona home, which was perfect when she was dating their son.
Single Shakira is reportedly driving them insane with her nonstop parties, fireworks, and the crowds of fans that flood her doorstep trying to get a glimpse of the superstar.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shakira and Gerard's mom already had a run-in after the Hips Don't Lie singer erected a large witch doll on her balcony, aimed directly at Montserrat's home.
According to the latest report, Montserrat stormed over to Shakira's home and demanded that one of her staffers remove it immediately, fearing the star put an alleged hex on her.
"Weeks ago, I got some information that Gerard’s mother was worried about an alleged ritual that was done to her with a black witch," local journalist Marc Leirado dished.
Besides the loud parties, Shakira has also been playing her Gerard diss track on full blast — loud enough for her ex-in-laws to hear.
Neighbors in the area said the performer wouldn't stop "blasting the song at full volume." The song is riddled with tongue-lashing lyrics at her ex and his lover Clara Chia Marti, but Montserrat also got a shout-out.
"You left my mother-in-law as my neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury," Shakira sings.
Despite wanting to get away from the star, Joan and Montserrat have reportedly had a change of heart. They will allegedly wait on the move as Shakira is set to leave Barcelona and live in Miami.
According to her custody agreement with Gerard, Shakira was set to move with their sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7, but that has been put on pause due to her father's deteriorating health.
Shakira and Gerard ended their 11-year relationship last summer following rumors he cheated, which she uncovered after allegedly discovering someone had eaten her strawberry jam while she was away.