Shakira Beautiful Liar? Shakira Fires Shot At Ex With Severed Head In Fridge, Seemingly Confirms Strawberry Jam Discovery Blew Lid Off Alleged Cheating Scandal Source: Mega By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 18 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

The pettiness surrounding Shakira's breakup with Gerard Pisqué hit an all-time high when she referenced his cheating scandal, featuring a severed head and strawberry jam — we'll explain later — in her music video Te Felicito, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

The exes — who share two kids: sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — announced their split in June after 11 years together. It was later reported that Gerard had strayed from their relationship with his current girlfriend Clara Chia, who is 12 years younger than the 45-year-old singer. The ex-soccer star has yet to address the cheating rumors, but Shakira hasn't stopped stirring speculation.

Shakira found a severed head inside a refrigerator in the music video — taking aim at her ex and seemingly confirming the rumor that she uncovered his alleged infidelity by opening the kitchen appliance. According to ShowNews Today, the Beautiful Liar singer opened her family's fridge to discover someone had eaten strawberry jam while she was away traveling. Rumor has it that Gerard and their sons don't like strawberry jam, so she knew someone else had been inside their home and felt comfortable enough to chow down on her food while she was gone.

The newly released music video comes on the heels of even more pettiness from the exes. As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer recently dissed Gerard and his new girlfriend in one of her tracks. In the lyrics, Shakira claimed he "traded a Ferrari for a Twingo." Proving he found her hits amusing, Gerard rocked up to work in a Renault Twingo car over the weekend.

His budget-friendly vehicle stunt happened after Shakira upped the ante by targeting Gerard's mom, Montserrat Bernabéu, in their mess. Despite the breakup, the Hips Don't Lie singer is still neighbors with her former mother-in-law. A large witch doll was captured on Shakira's balcony, aimed directly at Montserrat's home, with neighbors in the area revealing the performer wouldn't stop "blasting the song at full volume."

Despite wrapping up a custody agreement in November, the exes are still at each other's throats. Earlier this month, Shakira accused Gerard of exposing their oldest son to "adult content" by allowing him on a live stream without her permission. The Grammy winner fired off a scathing letter to the media, questioning Gerard's parenting skills.

They will soon have plenty of space between them. As RadarOnline.com revealed, Shakira is moving the kids from Barcelona to Miami per the custody agreement. Gerard will have the boys 10 days per month.

Shakira isn't just fighting her ex. The singer will head to trial later this year after Spanish prosecutors accused her of failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros (roughly $14.6 million) in taxes from 2012 to 2014. If convicted, Shakira could face 8 years in prison.

