'Three Years Of Straight Lies': Jim Edmonds Breaks Silence On Fractured Relationship With Ex Meghan, Nanny Cheating Claims & Alleged Restraining Order PR Stunt
Jim Edmonds broke his silence about his ongoing drama with his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King, in an interview with his wife, Kortnie O'Connor.
RadarOnline.com has learned the couple stopped by the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn to share a life update, also addressing claims about the friction within their family.
For starters, Edmonds shut down the allegations that he and his new wife tied the knot on his ex's birthday.
"It was on the 25th by the way," he said about their nuptials that took place last September. "I don't know if the truth has come out of [King's] mouth since her and I have been together. So, I can give you an entire list and if not all three years of just straight lies."
O'Connor revealed that when it comes to co-parenting, it seems they will always have an uphill battle.
"It's still kind of an open wound," she explained. "Now it's gotten to the point where we have a nanny doing it and I think that's better. But if I'm needed, I'll step in."
"She's embarrassed me, humiliated me. And it's like, how many punches do you take to the face before you just say enough?" added O'Connor. "It's sad for the kids, but I try to just stay neutral and pretend that everything's fine."
Edmonds explained they have a school pick-up and drop-off schedule as well, which has helped. "We're just hoping to keep the kids sane and healthy," he said.
Later on, he spoke about his and King's son Hart and said the toddler does not technically have cerebral palsy, explaining that what he does have is called PBL.
"He has behavioral issues and stuff and he's slower, but he's catching up," the former professional baseball center fielder clarified. "Why put that stamp on him? He was never diagnosed with CP."
Edmonds shares daughter Aspen and twins Hayes and Hart with King, along with other children from past relationships.
In response to the restraining order drama with King, he implied it was a PR stunt. "It was a protection order, which actually is totally different," Edmonds said.
"It was never served to us. No one ever came here. Three months later. We've had the kids, we've seen her, she's been at the house," added O'Connor.
"Then, when my lawyer got ahold of the paperwork, it was said, it was written by a child's handwriting, basically. Like she filled the whole thing out herself and sent it into the police station. So who, God knows what's going on," continued Edmonds.
During the tell-all interview, Edmonds also slammed claims he was ever unfaithful with their nanny, Carly, noting she "lived with us for like three years" and nothing had ever happened between them, previously stating that she was like a daughter to him when the rumors first swirled in 2019.
He said King allegedly admitted to making it up out of anger, to which he replied, "That's unfortunate because that's just ruined her life and then it's trying to ruin my life."
"She went after our nanny, Carly, so hard that she lost everything, all self-esteem, everything had to move outta the city, start over," claimed the former MLB player. "And it was awful. I mean, it was just like something you don't do to a 23, 24-year-old child."
Edmonds said the "denials" and "lies" have kept him out of the spotlight until now.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to King for comment.