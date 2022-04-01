Meghan King Parties With Sutton Stracke After Revealing Short-Lived Marriage To Joe Biden's Nephew Will Be Annulled

"Then I was married to my ex-husband [Jim Edmonds], who I have my kids with, for five years. And that was real. That was a real, legitimate marriage and divorce. And then this last one is gonna be annulled, so I’ve had three weddings and two marriages," King continued.

By the time she met Owens, the TV personality said she was more than ready to settle down. "I think that I was so ready for a partner and for some, I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much. And so I just really want some help and I want a partnership," she added.

As for what gave her the confidence to take a leap of faith, King admitted, "He said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me and it was almost like an arranged marriage. I felt like, except we chose one another."