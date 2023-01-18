Home > Exclusives > Broadway Exclusive ‘All Rise’ Star Lindsay Mendez’ Ex-Husband Demands $6k A Month In Support After Murder-Suicide Threat Allegations Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 18 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

All Rise actress Lindsay Mendez’ ex-husband has rushed to court demanding his monthly support be increased — only months after a judge shut down the actress’ plea for a restraining order against her one-time partner, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lindsay’s ex Philip Wakefield has demanded the current monthly support of $1,504 be increased to $6,753. The two share a daughter Lucille.

Philip said Lindsay is a “regularly working screen and Broadway star whose income vacillates due to projects. I am unemployed and have had to move five times in the last approximately one year due to having to follow Lindsay and our minor daughter to Lindsay’s set. I have no income and depend on child support from Lindsay to meet our daughter’s needs.” In addition, Philip said during their marriage he sacrificed his own career to help Lindsay build hers. He said he put his life on hold “to stock the base camp while Lindsay climbed the mountain. During our marriage, her career thrived, and her income substantially increased. I was the stay-at-home husband and father that did all the cooking, cleaning, laundry, and domestic chores that were required.”

“I also helped Lindsay read lines for auditions, I wrote her speech for the Tonys, put on dinner parties for her colleagues and other industry connections,” he said. Philip said he was forced to move to New York to be near Lindsay and their daughter. However, he said he has no contacts in the state and is without a support system.

In his declaration, Philip said Lindsay’s new show with Daniel Radcliff is moving to Broadway and he believes she’s making good money. He pointed out that she’s currently living with her new fiancée and co-star J. Alex Brinson. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Lindsay filed for divorce from Philip after 5 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences “as the reason for the split. The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, listed the date of separation as December 23, 2021. The actress demanded primary custody of their daughter and Philip only receive visitation.

A couple of months later, Lindsay pleaded for full custody and accused Philip of threatening murder-suicide. She filed for an emergency restraining order where she claimed to be in fear for her life. She said Philip made the scary remark during their daughter’s birthday party. “My requests are based upon Respondent Philip Wakefield’s (“Philip”) disturbing and frightening behavior which culminated in his recent comment to my friend, during our daughter’s first birthday party “Well, I go between being okay and thinking a lot about murder-suicide” in response to her asking him how he was doing in light of our dissolution proceeding,” she wrote.

She added, “I presently have physical custody of Lucy and worry that he would somehow try to harm one or both of us as a result of my seeking court protection. Based on Philip’s bizarre, unstable and threatening conduct, I believe he poses an imminent risk of harm to our daughter’s physical and emotional safety.” Philip said his comments were a joke. The judge ended up denying the request.

Then in October, Lindsay and her ex-husband Philip reached a settlement in their bitter divorce. Per their deal, they agreed to share joint physical custody of their daughter. Lindsay agreed to pay $1,504 per month in child support based on her income of $14k a month. The child support will terminate if All Rise does not get picked up for the 2023/2024 season. The hit show originally ran on CBS for two seasons before being moved to OWN. No decision has been made on the fourth season. In his declaration, Philip pleaded for the court to award him $6k in child support from Lindsay. He said, “between Lindsay’s baseless and unsubstantiated [restraining order], withholding support, and constant relocation, I have depleted all of my financial resources.” Lindsay has yet to respond in court.