'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

By:

Jan. 18 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.

But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.

“I'll tell you what,” Biden said as he and Harris struggled to find a good spot for the picture before he proceeded to climb down on one knee.

“I'm not doing that,” Harris quickly responded, leaving President Biden alone in front of the NBA champions.

The visit then became even more awkward when, upon standing up, President Biden pretended to fall forward – causing a number of Warrior players to reach out to grab him.

Earlier during the event, President Biden committed his latest blunder when he mispronounced Vice President Harris’ first name.

“As Kamala said, we're all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said, pronouncing the vice president’s first name as “CAM-a-la” instead of “COMMA-la.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tuesday’s incident was far from the first time the president and vice president caused an awkward scene while speaking to guests at the White House.

Earlier this month, while discussing his administration's latest policies to address the border crisis, Biden accidentally referred to his vice president as “President Harris.”

"President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving," Biden said. "And thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala."

Shortly after the video went viral, social media users couldn’t help but comment and ridicule the president for his latest slipup.

"She wanted to laugh so bad," one user wrote after seeing the clip.

"He basically telling y'all…If he clocks out at any time, she’s taking on the role of President. Lol," quipped another.

