Trouble In Paradise? Margot Robbie DITCHES Wedding Ring For Second Time In Australia, Husband Nowhere In Sight

Margot Robbie sparked concern when she was spotted without her wedding ring for the second time while promoting her new movie in Australia, leaving many wondering if she's having marriage issues with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The 32-year-old actress slipped off her signature diamond and band and replaced the bling with a large gold fashion ring for her television appearance in Sydney on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Margot was animated throughout the interview on The Project, using her hands while she spoke, which made her missing wedding ring even more noticeable. Her UK-born filmmaker husband was nowhere in sight during her appearance. This wasn't the first time Margot replaced her pear-shaped diamond and sparkling band in the past few days.

She first sparked speculation when she sported a naked ring finger on Sunday. Margot was pictured leaving the Sydney airport with her bare digit on full display. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Ackerley did not join his wife for her trip Down Under while she promotes her film with Hollywood heartthrobs Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire.

But one day later, Margot walked the red carpet wearing her wedding band but no engagement diamond. The actress looked stunning while strolling past photographers at Sydney's State Theatre without her husband on Monday. Wearing a light blue dress with a corset-inspired neckline, Margot flashed her Barbie-worthy limbs with a high slit. Red lace surrounded the sky-high cut, bringing even more attention to her tan legs.

Despite being in front of cameras all week, Margot has not addressed the rumors sparked by her disappearing wedding ring — but that hasn't shut down the rumors. "Margot turning up to Aus premier (sic) with no wedding ring!" one person tweeted. "Why isn't she wearing her ring?" asked another.

Others aren't sold on the hype. "A lot of married couples don’t wear their wedding bands," someone responded. Deuxmoi also got in on the action, saying it confirmed Margot and her husband were still going strong. The Suicide Squad actress said "I do" to Ackerley in 2016. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Margot's rep for comment.

