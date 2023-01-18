Your tip
Kandi Burruss’ ATL Restaurant Finally Receives ‘A’ Health Score, Nearly Two Years After Failing Inspection & Temporarily Shutting Down

kandi pp
By:

Jan. 18 2023, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker’s restaurant in Atlanta has received a glowing health score nearly two years after they were forced to voluntarily shut down after failing a health inspection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kandi and Todd own Blaze and another set of restaurants called Old Lady Gang. Over the past couple of years, the restaurants have struggled to achieve an ‘A’ rating due to various issues during inspections.

kandi husband
Source: mega

However, according to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kandi and Todd’s Blaze has finally received the coveted ‘A’ rating. The latest inspection went down on January 10.

The inspector gave Blaze a score of 91 out of 100 after reviewing the location. One issue noted in the report read, “Observed two employees prepping food with no hair restraint. CFSM instructed both employees to put on a hair restraint and wash hands then return to work.”

Further, the inspector said, “Observed no soap in employee handing wash sink on cook line and in bar.” Another notation said, “Observed fish and seafood being thawed in both prep sinks. Per PIC they did not have a designated vegetable prep sink. “

Despite the issues, the inspector signed off on Blaze passing with mostly flying colors. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the last grade Blaze had received was a ‘B’ back in July 2022. Before that, it was given a ‘C’ in May 2021.

blaze steak
Kandi Burruss
The ‘C’ rating came weeks after Blaze failed an inspection days before and temporarily closed down to address the issues. The failing report noted, “Observed employee switch from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands.”

The inspector added, “Food handler touched raw oysters and raw salmon and then proceeded to handle ready to eat leafy greens with the same gloves on improperly. Moving from raw food to ready-to-eat foods is a source of cross contamination. Ensure that if staff is moving from raw to ready-to-eat hands are washed and gloves changed. Otherwise, line procedures may need to be revised to prevent raw food handler from moving from raw to ready-to-eat.”

In addition, “Establishment does not have established procedures/supplies for employees to follow/use when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment.”

Another issue the inspector found was, “the interior of the both ice makers (large in kitchen and small behind the bar) have a large accumulation of pink organic residue. Ice makers are food contact surfaces so units must be cleaned and sanitized regularly to prevent to accumulation of residue.”

landi husband
Source: mega

Other problems included the temperature food was being cooked and cleaning supplies not being labeled.

Kandi and Todd’s original Lady Gang Restaurant currently has a 75 score and a ‘C’ rating. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kandi and Todd are currently facing a lawsuit over a shooting at Old Lady Gang.

