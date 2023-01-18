Kandi Burruss’ ATL Restaurant Finally Receives ‘A’ Health Score, Nearly Two Years After Failing Inspection & Temporarily Shutting Down

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker’s restaurant in Atlanta has received a glowing health score nearly two years after they were forced to voluntarily shut down after failing a health inspection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kandi and Todd own Blaze and another set of restaurants called Old Lady Gang. Over the past couple of years, the restaurants have struggled to achieve an ‘A’ rating due to various issues during inspections.