Kandi Burruss’ Bravo Spin-Off Canceled Due To ‘Low Interest’ Weeks After ‘RHOA’ Star’s Restaurant Hit With Lawsuit Over 2020 Shooting
Kandi Burruss’ Bravo spin-off Kandi & The Gang has been canceled by the network after only one season — and weeks after the RHOA star was hit with a lawsuit over a 2020 shooting at her restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed to B. Scott that the network had little interest in moving forward with the show, especially due to the “subpar” ratings.
The outlet called Kandi for her reaction to the news but she told them, “I’m not ready to give any statement.”
She added, “I really haven’t put my thoughts into words. I have not written a statement. All I can say is that I really love our show ‘Kandi And The Gang’ & everyone in it. I feel like it deserves a second season. People ask me about the show every day. There will be a lot of disappointed fans. I’m disappointed.”
Kandi & The Gang followed the employees at the reality star’s restaurant Old Lady Gang in Atlanta. The business is run by her and her husband Todd Tucker.
The disappointing news comes after RadarOnline.com broke the story that Old Lady Gang was hit with a lawsuit over a 2020 shooting.
A woman named Kiya Humphries, on behalf of herself and her daughter Tammy Johnson, sued Old Lady Gang and the owners of the shopping center where its located.
The suit said on February 14, 2020, Humphries Old Lady Gang with her 14-year-old daughter. Before entering the restaurant, the family heard a loud altercation in the parking lot outside the entrance.
“While waiting to be seated at Old Lady Gang, a man wearing a red track suit entered Old Lady Gang and was near the front of the restaurant,” the suit read. “Shortly afterward, a second man entered Old Lady Gang.”
The suit added, “The man wearing the red tracksuit began shooting. Kiya Humphries was shot in the right calf.”
The suit said Humphries daughter required medical treatment, including multiple surgeries and therapy.
The lawyer representing the family wrote, “Kiya Humphries has experienced severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound, she sustained.”
Kiya “will continue to experience severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound, she sustained.”
The shooting went down at the second Old Lady Gang that Kandi and Todd opened in 2018.