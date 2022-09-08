Kandi Burruss’ Employee Shoots Co-Worker At ‘RHOA’ Star’s Restaurant, Suspect On The Run

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant was the site of a shooting after one of her employees unloaded on his co-worker and then fled before cops arrived, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday night, the incident went down at the ATL spot Blaze which is owned by Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker.

According to local reports, the two co-workers were involved in a fight. One of the employees pulled out a gun and fired at the other in his arm. The victim was transported to the local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”